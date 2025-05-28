Sno-King International Folk Dance Club party animals invite you to join them

Wednesday, May 28, 2025

Photo by Birgit Ages
We are tossing you the ball! Every Wednesday you are invited from 7:00-9:00pm, as we abandon ourselves in folk dances of all kinds from around the world. 

To play, you needn't bring a partner. If you are a beginner, come at 6:30pm for a preliminary lick at some easier dances, to usher you into the fun. 

The game plan for the rest of the evening is a half hour of requests, a short lesson, and a program of no-partner, couple, and set dances, plus more requests.

The second Wednesday of the month, June 11, 2025 we teach a set, starting at 6:45pm. No beginner class that night.

We are party animals, and the second Saturday, June 14, is a party, 7:00-9:00pm. No teaching. You could bring snacks to share, and wear your folkish clothes.

In June we will learn dances from Scotland, Greece, Romania, and maybe  Bulgaria. The goal is enjoyment, so be a sport and come.


Information: 

