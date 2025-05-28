Sno-King International Folk Dance Club party animals invite you to join them

Photo by Birgit Ages We are tossing you the ball! Every Wednesday you are invited from 7:00-9:00pm, as we abandon ourselves in folk dances of all kinds from around the world. We are tossing you the ball! Every Wednesday you are invited from 7:00-9:00pm, as we abandon ourselves in folk dances of all kinds from around the world.





To play, you needn't bring a partner. If you are a beginner, come at 6:30pm for a preliminary lick at some easier dances, to usher you into the fun.





The game plan for the rest of the evening is a half hour of requests, a short lesson, and a program of no-partner, couple, and set dances, plus more requests.





The second Wednesday of the month, June 11, 2025 we teach a set, starting at 6:45pm. No beginner class that night.





We are party animals, and the second Saturday, June 14, is a party, 7:00-9:00pm. No teaching. You could bring snacks to share, and wear your folkish clothes.





In June we will learn dances from Scotland, Greece, Romania, and maybe Bulgaria. The goal is enjoyment, so be a sport and come.









Information:



