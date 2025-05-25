Birds and bees and bats and dragonflies and otters appreciate the work party at the Echo Lake Park Native Plant Garden

Volunteers at the Echo Lake Park Native Plant Garden

Echo Lake Park Native Plant Garden had a fabulous work party this week.





Our volunteers added native roses, and created a huge pile of invasive plants that were choking out our native plants. We added mulch to keep their roots moist and happy and gave them some breathing space.





The water quality in the lake is improved when our native plants can soak up run off from storms, and our birds and bees and bats and dragonflies and otters will have more to eat and good places to call home — they all approve!








