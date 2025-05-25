Birds and bees and bats and dragonflies and otters appreciate the work party at the Echo Lake Park Native Plant Garden

Sunday, May 25, 2025

Volunteers at the Echo Lake Park Native Plant Garden

Echo Lake Park Native Plant Garden had a fabulous work party this week. 

Our volunteers added native roses, and created a huge pile of invasive plants that were choking out our native plants. We added mulch to keep their roots moist and happy and gave them some breathing space. 

Volunteers at the Echo Lake Park Native Plant Garden

The water quality in the lake is improved when our native plants can soak up run off from storms, and our birds and bees and bats and dragonflies and otters will have more to eat and good places to call home — they all approve!

A huge thank you to our volunteers: Shane, Micah, Manuèle, Joe, Laurel, Marla, Paul, and a special shout out to Wendi Valles and her team from State Farm, Zach, Chelsea and Cassie.

And gratefulness to the Green Shoreline Partnership for tons of support!

Echo Lake Park 19901 Ashworth Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133


