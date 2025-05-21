Northwest Girlchoir Summer Camp - July 21-25, 2025

Wednesday, May 21, 2025


Are you looking for a nearby summer camp for a 2nd to 5th grader who likes to sing? 

Northwest Girlchoir’s summer camp still has openings! 

Running July 21-25, Northwest Girlchoir serves girls and gender identities beyond the binary. Campers will sing and play music, play outdoor games, express themselves through art classes, and more! 

Find details on the web site

If you know a child who likes to sing, Northwest Girlchoir will soon be enrolling for fall as well!

To see what Northwest Girlchoir is all about, check out the big June concert, Pure Imagination, at Everett Civic Auditorium on June 8 at 2:30pm. 

