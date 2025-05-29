Seattle Tattoo Expo August 15-17, 2025 at Seattle Center
Thursday, May 29, 2025
|Seattle Tattoo Expo 2023
Get inked, see the beautiful artwork of hundreds of tattoo artists and take in local tattoo culture and history at the Seattle Tattoo Expo.
Hosted by legendary Seattle shops Supergenius Tattoo and Hidden Hand Tattoo, the Expo offers access to leading tattoo artists both locally and from around the world. For more than 20 years, the Seattle Tattoo Expo offers enthusiasts a gathering place to share their love for this enduring art form.
Additional daily entertainment includes DJs, burlesque, karaoke, and live DJs!
August 15-17, 2025
301 Mercer Street, Seattle, WA 98109
TICKETS:
- Friday – 2:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Saturday – 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.
- Sunday – 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- $30-$70 – ON SALE 10AM FRIDAY MAY 30
- $30 – day pass
- $70 – full weekend pass
