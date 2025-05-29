Seattle Tattoo Expo August 15-17, 2025 at Seattle Center

Seattle Tattoo Expo 2023

Get inked, see the beautiful artwork of hundreds of tattoo artists and take in local tattoo culture and history at the Seattle Tattoo Expo.





Hosted by legendary Seattle shops Supergenius Tattoo and Hidden Hand Tattoo, the Expo offers access to leading tattoo artists both locally and from around the world. For more than 20 years, the Seattle Tattoo Expo offers enthusiasts a gathering place to share their love for this enduring art form.



