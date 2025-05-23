Briarcrest kiosk updated with new mural and bench
Friday, May 23, 2025
|The front of the kiosk has a glass enclosed display space with a colorful bench
Photo by Sarah Kaye
Briarcrest's own Reane Joy Pagdilao originally painted our kiosk back in 2020 with a colorful and joy-filled mural (see Shoreline Area News from 5/4/2020).
It lasted quite a while but has recently become both beat up by weather and impacted by graffiti.
|The bench is colorful and inviting
Photo by Sarah Kayes
Fortunately, Reane Joy was available to update and we have a brand new, cheerful, neighborhood design.
|The back of the kiosk has a colorful map
Photo by Sarah Kaye
Our kiosk will continue to both provide neighborhood information and make people smile as they enter Hamlin Park!
