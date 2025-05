Briarcrest kiosk updated with new mural and bench

The front of the kiosk has a glass enclosed display space with a colorful bench

Photo by Sarah Kaye

Briarcrest's own Reane Joy Pagdilao originally painted our kiosk back in 2020 with a colorful and joy-filled mural (see Shoreline Area News from 5/4/2020).





It lasted quite a while but has recently become both beat up by weather and impacted by graffiti.





The bench is colorful and inviting

Photo by Sarah Kayes

Fortunately, Reane Joy was available to update and we have a brand new, cheerful, neighborhood design.





The back of the kiosk has a colorful map

Photo by Sarah Kaye

Our kiosk will continue to both provide neighborhood information and make people smile as they enter Hamlin Park!