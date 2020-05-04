Briarcrest artist renews local kiosk for community

Reane Joy Pagdilao repainted the bench in

the Briarcrest Neighborhood Kiosk

Reane Joy Pagdilao used her artistic skills

to benefit the community she grew up in





Reane Joy Pagdilao, Artist, recently completed painting of the neighborhood Kiosk in BriarcrestReane Joy Pagdilao, a talented artist and musician, grew up in the Briarcrest Neighborhood of Shoreline, Washington. She graduated from Briarcrest Elementary School, Kellogg Middle School, Shorecrest High School, and in June 2019 Reane earned an Associate of Fine Arts Degree from Shoreline Community College.During her teen years she traveled overseas to Japan and to her parent’s homeland in the Philippines. During her travels Reane absorbed the culture and the arts, gaining knowledge and inspiration which would later influence her craft.In her studies of fine arts at Shoreline Community College, Reane truly developed artistic knowledge. She has spent the last few years passing down her skills to young artists. Her work experience as an art instructor includes employment at Young Art at Alderwood Mall, AL Kirkland Art Studio and Creative Hands in Mill Creek.Reane focuses her work on two dimensional designs.Inspiration comes mostly from the nature of our observable universe. Images vary from the simplicity of how sunlight slips between the branches of a tree to the complexity of the wrinkles from a loved one’s eyes when they smile.She works in many different mediums, charcoal, acrylic paint, oil paint, pencil, sumi ink, oil pastel and soft pastel. As an artist beginning to make her way in the world, Reane is developing and adapting many different art styles in her creations.The intent of Reane’s message, goal and statement is to pass on the techniques she has learned and to provide motivation for a new, younger generation so that they might become more skilled than she and create masterpieces to last generations.