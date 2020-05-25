Shoreline Community College jobs

Monday, May 25, 2020

Shoreline Community College is recruiting for the following positions:

Instructional and Classroom Support Technician 1 (Automotive) - STEM
Date of first consideration: May 31, 2020

Job description and application


Fiscal Specialist Supervisor – Financial Services
Date of first consideration: June 1, 2020

Job description and application


Program Specialist 3 (Opportunity Grant) – WorkForce
Date of first consideration: June 2, 2020

Job description and application


Interested applicants may apply at www.shoreline.edu/hr for full-time and part-time positions.



