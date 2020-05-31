A cascade of green dogwood

Cascading boughs of delicate green flowers mark the dogwood. The simple, four-leaf design overwhelms the tiny cluster of flowers in the center. We also have pink dogwood but the green is by far the most common.

Dogwood: Cornus

Only two varieties are native to the Northwest:

Pacific dogwood: grows as a tree; has large, showy "petals" surrounding each flower; branches loop between leaf clusters; fruits are orange to red.





Western dogwood: grows only as a shrub; does not have large, showy petals surrounding each flower; branches are straight; fruits are white (will not be further described here).