A cascade of green dogwood

Sunday, May 31, 2020

Photo by Lee Lageschulte

Cascading boughs of delicate green flowers mark the dogwood. The simple, four-leaf design overwhelms the tiny cluster of flowers in the center. We also have pink dogwood but the green is by far the most common.

Dogwood: Cornus

Only two varieties are native to the Northwest:

Pacific dogwood: grows as a tree; has large, showy "petals" surrounding each flower; branches loop between leaf clusters; fruits are orange to red.

Western dogwood: grows only as a shrub; does not have large, showy petals surrounding each flower; branches are straight; fruits are white (will not be further described here). 

Source and more information HERE 



Posted by DKH at 4:19 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  