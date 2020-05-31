Committee of the Whole will discuss parking garage design at virtual meeting Monday
Sunday, May 31, 2020
Click the link to join the meeting: https://zoom.us/j/92685480495
Agenda
1. Introduction. Recommendations from the Planning Commission re: Parking Garage Code and Design Guidelines: Three broad topic areas for discussion have been identified through comments sent to the Deputy Mayor that we will discuss over multiple meetings:
Topic Area 1 (06/01/2020): What is the Council’s role in any future design and development of a parking garage? What belongs in the Code and what belongs in the Design Guidelines?
Topic Area 2 (future): Code definitions – clarification by Planning Staff and City Attorney. What does a parking garage structure look like – size, design elements? What are the public benefits that provide real value for the community?
Topic Area 3 (future): What is the proper role for the Planning Commission and a Design Review Board? What defines major and minor permits?
Other additional topics to be included in future discussions?
2. Topic Area 1 Discussion. See Parking Garage Matrix (Here - see page 3)
Is Council’s proper role to legislate carefully then leave the administration of the Code to the Planning Department and Hearing Examiner? Or should Council approve code that is less stringent (defined?) and have a role in a quasi-judicial review process of permit applications and other matters?
Are there items currently in the Design Guidelines that should be in the code? In other words, are there design elements that are now recommended but should be required?
