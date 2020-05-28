Updated guide for Horizon View tree walk
Thursday, May 28, 2020
|European beech on Tree Walk #3
Looking for a new walk to take? Want to learn more about the trees in your neighborhood?
Tree Walks, which start at four different parks in the City of Lake Forest Park, were originally put together in 2008 by the Urban Forest Task Force and David Hepp.
Recently, two members of the Lake Forest Park Tree Board, Richard Olmstead and Julia Bent, have put together an updated Tree Walk with pictures for Tree Walk #3 which starts at Horizon View Park.
Loop through the Horizon View neighborhood, enjoying views of Mt. Rainier, Mt. Baker, the
Cascades, and the Olympics from the highest point in the City.
The walk features the native woodlands adjacent to the park and an interesting variety of trees planted in the surrounding neighborhood.
Distance: 1.3 miles.
The guide includes the route, photos and locations specific trees to look for.
0 comments:
Post a Comment