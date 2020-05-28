Updated guide for Horizon View tree walk

European beech on Tree Walk #3

Looking for a new walk to take? Want to learn more about the trees in your neighborhood?





Loop through the Horizon View neighborhood, enjoying views of Mt. Rainier, Mt. Baker, the

Cascades, and the Olympics from the highest point in the City.





The walk features the native woodlands adjacent to the park and an interesting variety of trees planted in the surrounding neighborhood.





Distance: 1.3 miles.





The guide includes the route, photos and locations specific trees to look for.







