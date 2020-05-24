Seattle Symphony free broadcasts - schedule through June

Seattle Symphony at Benaroya Hall

Additionally, daily Morning Notes feature short performances from musicians of the orchestra. In June, the Symphony will share a collection of special broadcasts and discussions as part of a digital Beethoven Festival.





All broadcasts can be streamed through the Symphony’s YouTube and Facebook pages.





The schedule for online programming through June is as follows:



Meet the Instrument: Bassoon

Wednesday, May 27, at 11 a.m. PDT



Morlot Conducts Strauss and Ravel

Thursday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. PDT | Saturday, May 30, at 8 p.m. PDT | Sunday, May 31, at 2p.m. PDT



Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Bassoons

Friday, May 29, at 11 a.m. PDT



Meet the Instrument: Horn

Wednesday, June 3, at 11 a.m. PDT



Selections from Sibelius Kullervo

Thursday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m. PDT | Saturday, June 6, at 8 p.m. PDT | Sunday, June 7, at 2 p.m. PDT



Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Horns

Friday, June 5, at 11 a.m. PDT



Meet the Instrument: Flute

Wednesday, June 10, at 11 a.m. PDT



Dausgaard Conducts Rachmaninov & Scriabin

Thursday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m. PDT | Saturday, June 13, at 8 p.m. PDT | Sunday, June 14, at 2 p.m. PDT



Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Flutes

Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m. PDT



Family Concert: The Adventures of Peer Gynt

Saturday, June 13, 11 a.m. PDT



Meet the Instrument: Trumpet

Wednesday, June 17, at 11 a.m. PDT



R. Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra

Thursday, June 18, at 7:30 p.m. PDT | Saturday, June 20, at 8 p.m. PDT | Sunday, June 21, at 2 p.m. PDT



Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Trumpets

Friday, June 19, at 11 a.m. PDT



Meet the Instrument: Viola

Wednesday, June 24, at 11 a.m. PDT



Selections from Dvořák New World Symphony

Thursday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. PDT | Saturday, June 27, at 8 p.m. PDT | Sunday, June 28, at 2 p.m. PDT



Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Strings

Friday, June 26, at 11 a.m. PDT













Since March, the Seattle Symphony has built a range of regular broadcasts with viewership reaching over 635,000 to date for the Symphony’s expanded online offerings.