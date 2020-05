Seattle Symphony free broadcasts - schedule through June

Seattle Symphony at Benaroya Hall

The video lineup features concert rebroadcasts of past performances every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The Symphony also brings weekly installments of education programs Meet the Instrument on Wednesdays and Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots on Fridays.





Additionally, daily Morning Notes feature short performances from musicians of the orchestra. In June, the Symphony will share a collection of special broadcasts and discussions as part of a digital Beethoven Festival.





All broadcasts can be streamed through the Symphony’s YouTube and Facebook pages.





The schedule for online programming through June is as follows:



Meet the Instrument: Bassoon

Wednesday, May 27, at 11 a.m. PDT



Morlot Conducts Strauss and Ravel

Thursday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. PDT | Saturday, May 30, at 8 p.m. PDT | Sunday, May 31, at 2p.m. PDT



Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Bassoons

Friday, May 29, at 11 a.m. PDT



Meet the Instrument: Horn

Wednesday, June 3, at 11 a.m. PDT



Selections from Sibelius Kullervo

Thursday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m. PDT | Saturday, June 6, at 8 p.m. PDT | Sunday, June 7, at 2 p.m. PDT



Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Horns

Friday, June 5, at 11 a.m. PDT



Meet the Instrument: Flute

Wednesday, June 10, at 11 a.m. PDT



Dausgaard Conducts Rachmaninov & Scriabin

Thursday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m. PDT | Saturday, June 13, at 8 p.m. PDT | Sunday, June 14, at 2 p.m. PDT



Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Flutes

Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m. PDT



Family Concert: The Adventures of Peer Gynt

Saturday, June 13, 11 a.m. PDT



Meet the Instrument: Trumpet

Wednesday, June 17, at 11 a.m. PDT



R. Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra

Thursday, June 18, at 7:30 p.m. PDT | Saturday, June 20, at 8 p.m. PDT | Sunday, June 21, at 2 p.m. PDT



Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Trumpets

Friday, June 19, at 11 a.m. PDT



Meet the Instrument: Viola

Wednesday, June 24, at 11 a.m. PDT



Selections from Dvořák New World Symphony

Thursday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. PDT | Saturday, June 27, at 8 p.m. PDT | Sunday, June 28, at 2 p.m. PDT



Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Strings

Since March, the Seattle Symphony has built a range of regular broadcasts with viewership reaching over 635,000 to date for the Symphony’s expanded online offerings.