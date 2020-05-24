Seattle Symphony free broadcasts - schedule through June

Sunday, May 24, 2020

Seattle Symphony at Benaroya Hall
Since March, the Seattle Symphony has built a range of regular broadcasts with viewership reaching over 635,000 to date for the Symphony’s expanded online offerings.

The video lineup features concert rebroadcasts of past performances every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The Symphony also brings weekly installments of education programs Meet the Instrument on Wednesdays and Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots on Fridays. 

Additionally, daily Morning Notes feature short performances from musicians of the orchestra. In June, the Symphony will share a collection of special broadcasts and discussions as part of a digital Beethoven Festival.

All broadcasts can be streamed through the Symphony’s YouTube and Facebook pages.

The schedule for online programming through June is as follows:

Meet the Instrument: Bassoon
Wednesday, May 27, at 11 a.m. PDT

Morlot Conducts Strauss and Ravel
Thursday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. PDT | Saturday, May 30, at 8 p.m. PDT | Sunday, May 31, at 2p.m. PDT

Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Bassoons
Friday, May 29, at 11 a.m. PDT

Meet the Instrument: Horn
Wednesday, June 3, at 11 a.m. PDT

Selections from Sibelius Kullervo
Thursday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m. PDT | Saturday, June 6, at 8 p.m. PDT | Sunday, June 7, at 2 p.m. PDT

Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Horns
Friday, June 5, at 11 a.m. PDT

Meet the Instrument: Flute
Wednesday, June 10, at 11 a.m. PDT

Dausgaard Conducts Rachmaninov & Scriabin
Thursday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m. PDT | Saturday, June 13, at 8 p.m. PDT | Sunday, June 14, at 2 p.m. PDT

Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Flutes
Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m. PDT

Family Concert: The Adventures of Peer Gynt
Saturday, June 13, 11 a.m. PDT

Meet the Instrument: Trumpet
Wednesday, June 17, at 11 a.m. PDT

R. Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra
Thursday, June 18, at 7:30 p.m. PDT | Saturday, June 20, at 8 p.m. PDT | Sunday, June 21, at 2 p.m. PDT

Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Trumpets
Friday, June 19, at 11 a.m. PDT

Meet the Instrument: Viola
Wednesday, June 24, at 11 a.m. PDT

Selections from Dvořák New World Symphony
Thursday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. PDT | Saturday, June 27, at 8 p.m. PDT | Sunday, June 28, at 2 p.m. PDT

Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Strings
Friday, June 26, at 11 a.m. PDT



