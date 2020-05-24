Seattle Symphony free broadcasts - schedule through June
Sunday, May 24, 2020
|Seattle Symphony at Benaroya Hall
The video lineup features concert rebroadcasts of past performances every Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. The Symphony also brings weekly installments of education programs Meet the Instrument on Wednesdays and Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots on Fridays.
Additionally, daily Morning Notes feature short performances from musicians of the orchestra. In June, the Symphony will share a collection of special broadcasts and discussions as part of a digital Beethoven Festival.
The schedule for online programming through June is as follows:
Meet the Instrument: Bassoon
Wednesday, May 27, at 11 a.m. PDT
Morlot Conducts Strauss and Ravel
Thursday, May 28, at 7:30 p.m. PDT | Saturday, May 30, at 8 p.m. PDT | Sunday, May 31, at 2p.m. PDT
Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Bassoons
Friday, May 29, at 11 a.m. PDT
Meet the Instrument: Horn
Wednesday, June 3, at 11 a.m. PDT
Selections from Sibelius Kullervo
Thursday, June 4, at 7:30 p.m. PDT | Saturday, June 6, at 8 p.m. PDT | Sunday, June 7, at 2 p.m. PDT
Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Horns
Friday, June 5, at 11 a.m. PDT
Meet the Instrument: Flute
Wednesday, June 10, at 11 a.m. PDT
Dausgaard Conducts Rachmaninov & Scriabin
Thursday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m. PDT | Saturday, June 13, at 8 p.m. PDT | Sunday, June 14, at 2 p.m. PDT
Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Flutes
Friday, June 12, at 11 a.m. PDT
Family Concert: The Adventures of Peer Gynt
Saturday, June 13, 11 a.m. PDT
Meet the Instrument: Trumpet
Wednesday, June 17, at 11 a.m. PDT
R. Strauss Also sprach Zarathustra
Thursday, June 18, at 7:30 p.m. PDT | Saturday, June 20, at 8 p.m. PDT | Sunday, June 21, at 2 p.m. PDT
Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Trumpets
Friday, June 19, at 11 a.m. PDT
Meet the Instrument: Viola
Wednesday, June 24, at 11 a.m. PDT
Selections from Dvořák New World Symphony
Thursday, June 25, at 7:30 p.m. PDT | Saturday, June 27, at 8 p.m. PDT | Sunday, June 28, at 2 p.m. PDT
Tiny Clips for Tiny Tots: The Strings
Friday, June 26, at 11 a.m. PDT
