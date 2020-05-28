Agenda for June 1 Shoreline Council meeting
Thursday, May 28, 2020
The June 1, 2020, 7pm Council Meeting will be held virtually. Instructions on how to access the meeting are HERE
The agenda includes the following:
Action Items
Public Hearing
8(a) Public Hearing and Adoption of Resolution No. 458 - Adopting the 2021-2026 Transportation Improvement Plan (TIP)
The draft was presented to the City Council at the April 6, 2020 meeting. As a result of the Council discussion, there were no modifications to the draft. The purpose of this Public Hearing is to receive comments on the 2021-2026 Transportation Improvement Plan.
8(b) Adoption of Resolution No. 459 – Temporarily Authorizing Meetings and Public Hearings to be Held Remotely Due to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.
This allows the public to attend and watch or listen electronically or "virtually" in real time, as wells to provide public comment and testimony by electronic means.
There will be Public Comment following the staff report. Instructions for submitting comments to the virtual meeting are HERE
8(c) Adoption of Ordinance No. 889 - Amending Chapter 10.05 SMC, the Model Traffic Ordinance, for Clarity and to Establish a City Monetary Penalty for Parking Violations
This will set a minimum monetary penalty for parking violations at $50, and establish a $25 delinquency penalty.
Study Item
9(a) Discussion of the Project Status and Progress for the N 148th Street Non-Motorized Bridge Project
