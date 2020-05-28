Case updates May 27, 2020

Thursday, May 28, 2020

Another 225 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Washington, bringing the total number of cases to 20,406, including 1,095 deaths.

The latest statewide modeling report shows COVID-19 transmission trending downwards in western Washington and upwards in eastern Washington.

The state department of health (DOH) has sent a team of ten infection specialists (eight DOH staff and two CDC staff) to support the Yakima Health District’s response to COVID-19.

Case updates

United States
  • 1,678,843 cases including 16,429 New Cases
  • 99,031 deaths, including 770 New Deaths 
Washington state
  • 20,406 cases
  • 3,394 hospitalizations
  • 1,095 deaths
King county
  • 7,931 cases, 35 new
  • 549 deaths, 5 new
Shoreline
  • 372 cases
  • 54 deaths
Lake Forest Park
  • 31 cases
  • 0 deaths


