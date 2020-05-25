Pop-up blood donor center at UW opens in June
Monday, May 25, 2020
DONATE AT OUR POP-UP DONOR CENTER
University of Washington – Harshman Court, 3910 Montlake Blvd NE
THIS JUNE, THE UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON WILL BE HOME TO A POP-UP DONOR CENTER! In partnership with Bloodworks Northwest, the University of Washington is providing an opportunity for our local community to access this pop-up to give blood.
Donating blood is an essential and encouraged activity critical to sustaining community healthcare, especially during emergencies. This one-hour donation appointment is a safe and essential action to support local hospitals and patients.
Pop-Up Donor Centers are being conducted in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
No walk-ins, guests, or people under age 16 are permitted onsite.
Appointments are required to ensure social distancing: To make your appointment, visit schedule.bloodworksnw.org and enter sponsor code 434B, or call 1-800-398-7888.
Donor Parking: Park in lot E97, in front of the Graves Building. Harshman Court is in between Graves Hall and the Alaska Airlines Arena.
See bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus for more information on steps we’re taking to keep our donors and staff safe.
