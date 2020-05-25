Pop-up blood donor center at UW opens in June

Monday, May 25, 2020



DONATE AT OUR POP-UP DONOR CENTER

University of Washington – Harshman Court, 3910 Montlake Blvd NE

THIS JUNE, THE UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON WILL BE HOME TO A POP-UP DONOR CENTER! In partnership with Bloodworks Northwest, the University of Washington is providing an opportunity for our local community to access this pop-up to give blood.

Donating blood is an essential and encouraged activity critical to sustaining community healthcare, especially during emergencies. This one-hour donation appointment is a safe and essential action to support local hospitals and patients. 

Pop-Up Donor Centers are being conducted in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

No walk-ins, guests, or people under age 16 are permitted onsite. 

Appointments are required to ensure social distancing: To make your appointment, visit schedule.bloodworksnw.org and enter sponsor code 434B, or call 1-800-398-7888.

Donor Parking: Park in lot E97, in front of the Graves Building. Harshman Court is in between Graves Hall and the Alaska Airlines Arena.

See bloodworksnw.org/coronavirus for more information on steps we’re taking to keep our donors and staff safe.


Posted by DKH at 2:52 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  