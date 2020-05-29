Two additional counties approved to move to Phase 2

Friday, May 29, 2020


On Thursday, Washington State Secretary of Health John Wiesman approved variance applications for Clallam and Kitsap counties to move into Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start plan.

A total of 26 counties have now been approved to move to Phase 2: Adams, Asotin, Clallam, Columbia, Cowlitz, Ferry, Garfield, Grant, Grays Harbor, Island, Jefferson, Kitsap, Kittitas, Lewis, Lincoln, Mason, Pacific, Pend Oreille, San Juan, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Thurston, Wahkiakum, Walla Walla, and Whitman.

Klickitat County remains eligible to apply for a variance to move to Phase 2. The application from Clark County remains on pause due to an outbreak investigation.



