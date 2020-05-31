Summer classes in drama and film at Shoreline Community College
Sunday, May 31, 2020
DRMA 144 - Acting 1
5 credits
An introduction to the craft of acting. Students learn theory and practice of acting through exercises, rehearsals and games, improving their ability to concentrate, relax, listen, observe and practice empathy. Open to all levels of experience. Student option grading.
DRMA 156 - Acting, Writing, Directing for the Camera I
5 credits
A fast-paced introduction to film and video production. Discussion of films in terms of cinematic styles, acting and screenplay structure along with exercises in acting, directing, writing and filming of original productions. Student option grading.
CINEM 201 - Introduction to Cinema History
5 credits
This survey course examines cinema history from pre-motion picture influences to modern day advances. Covers the historical, cultural and artistic impact of film and filmmaking. Prerequisite: Placement in ENGL 101 or instructor's permission. Student option grading.
All online. Classes start June 29, 2020.
If you have questions contact Tony Doupé or Duygu E. Monson
