Summer classes in drama and film at Shoreline Community College

5 creditsAn introduction to the craft of acting. Students learn theory and practice of acting through exercises, rehearsals and games, improving their ability to concentrate, relax, listen, observe and practice empathy. Open to all levels of experience. Student option grading.5 creditsA fast-paced introduction to film and video production. Discussion of films in terms of cinematic styles, acting and screenplay structure along with exercises in acting, directing, writing and filming of original productions. Student option grading.Register HERE 5 creditsThis survey course examines cinema history from pre-motion picture influences to modern day advances. Covers the historical, cultural and artistic impact of film and filmmaking. Prerequisite: Placement in ENGL 101 or instructor's permission. Student option grading.Register HERE All online. Classes start June 29, 2020.If you have questions contact Tony Doupé or Duygu E. Monson