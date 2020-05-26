Book review by Aarene Storms: Fence - Vol 1

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Fence - volume 1 by C.S. Pacat and Johanna the Mad

Nicholas is a scrapper, an underfed, under-educated kid who loves fencing and needs to make the school fencing team to assure his scholarship. He's determined to win, but he has a lot to learn.

Though these characters in this book echo the athletic drive seen in Check Please (Ngozi Ukazu, 2018), the story lacks the good-natured comradeship between team members, leaving a lot more narrative tension.

Readers looking for a realistic sport story in graphic novel format will be pleased, and those who know nothing about epee fencing will find themselves drawn into examining the drawings for small details that make big differences in a fast match.

Bullying, some cussing, some off-page sexual situations. Recommended for sport fans, ages 12 to adult.


The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. Silvern

Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org



Posted by DKH at 4:07 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  