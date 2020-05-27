LFP Mayor's proposal would allow banners and sandwich boards for Town Center businesses without street frontage

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Parking lot striping completed at City Hall and parks
Photos courtesy City of Lake Forest Park


To help Town Center business without visibility from the street, Lake Forest Park Mayor Jeff Johnson has proposed a temporary variance to allow those business to install a banner on an exterior wall and put out two sandwich boards to let the public know they are open for business.

This resolution will be on the agenda for confirmation at the Lake Forest Park city council virtual meeting on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at 7pm

  1. Resolution 1773 Affirming Mayor’s Emergency Order on Town Center Signage
  2. Resolution 1774 Authorizing Mayor to Sign the Joint Letter of Commitment: Climate Change Actions in King County, as part of the King County Cities Climate Collaboration (K4C)
  3. Ordinance 1207 Granting a Five-Year Nonexclusive Master Use Permit Agreement to McLeodUSA Telecommunications Services, LLC




Posted by DKH at 3:44 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  