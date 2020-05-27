LFP Mayor's proposal would allow banners and sandwich boards for Town Center businesses without street frontage

Parking lot striping completed at City Hall and parks

Photos courtesy City of Lake Forest Park









To help Town Center business without visibility from the street, Lake Forest Park Mayor Jeff Johnson has proposed a temporary variance to allow those business to install a banner on an exterior wall and put out two sandwich boards to let the public know they are open for business.

Resolution 1773 Affirming Mayor’s Emergency Order on Town Center Signage Resolution 1774 Authorizing Mayor to Sign the Joint Letter of Commitment: Climate Change Actions in King County, as part of the King County Cities Climate Collaboration (K4C) Ordinance 1207 Granting a Five-Year Nonexclusive Master Use Permit Agreement to McLeodUSA Telecommunications Services, LLC

















This resolution will be on the agenda for confirmation at the Lake Forest Park city council virtual meeting on