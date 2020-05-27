KCLS’ annual Summer Reading Program moves online
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Residents can participate in hundreds of fun and educational online activities throughout the summer with arts and crafts, music and magic programs, Story Times, STEM learning opportunities and a variety of literary events. Visit kcls.org/summer for the most up-to-date information on events and activities.
“KCLS’ Summer Reading Program may look different this year, but we are committed to keeping children’s minds active and engaged while school is out to help prevent the “summer slide,” said KCLS Executive Director Lisa Rosenblum.
“KCLS staff have worked hard to redesign this multifaceted program into a fully virtual experience. We hope residents enjoy the programming, and have fun reading this summer. ”
This year’s theme is “Imagine Your Story,” and participants are invited to unlock their imaginations, and embark on a reading adventure of their choosing. Reading to someone or listening to an audiobook also counts towards their minutes. Everyone who reads for 500 minutes or more can enter a raffle for a prize package of books, and one winner will be chosen from each Library location after August 31.
Past participants will recognize the online app, Beanstack, from previous years’ reading challenges. Patrons may use Beanstack to log their reading hours, or they can choose to print a downloadable reading log to track hours instead.
With KCLS investing more funds in its digital collection during the closure, there are more eBooks and audiobooks to choose from, and a variety of titles to help patrons reach their reading goals. Participants looking for inspiration can browse through a selection of book recommendations curated by KCLS staff to find great titles and get started.
“In this difficult time, the need for connection and community is even more acute,” added KCLS Youth and Family Services Manager Rekha Kuver.
“Although we are physically distant from one another, we will continue to provide meaningful ways for people to come together online as a community of readers and learners.”
