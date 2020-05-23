Call for Youth Art – 2020 Shoreline Arts Festival Virtual Youth Art Show





Call for Youth Art – 2020 Shoreline Arts Festival





Students in Pre-K through 12th grade submit their favorite 2-D and 3-D art works. Awards are given in four different age groups. The art for the Shoreline School District Calendar is selected from this exhibit, making it one of the most anticipated shows.









Submit your artwork



Youth Art Juror: Matt Allison



Online People’s Choice Voting: June 12th – 28th (cutoff June 28th at 3pm)



Livestream Awards Ceremony: June 28th, 5pm.



Award Winners will also be posted to our website after the livestream announcement.



Questions can be emailed to Silvia at artsed@shorelinearts.net













We are bringing it online for 2020! Be amazed by the talents in the Virtual Youth Art Show.