Local Shorecrest high school student rallies community to raise $235 and 3,125 pounds of food for Hopelink

Sorted and boxed for delivery to Hopelink's Kirkland distribution center





“I just felt compelled. Food insecurity may seem like an invisible problem to a lot of people, but it’s not. I don’t have to look too far or too close to see my school friends and neighbors are hurting right now,” said Prosser. Volunteers unload the bags of donated food

As the coronavirus slows business and thousands of Seattle workers lose jobs, emergency support services are being stretched thin.







Seeing an opportunity to help, Prosser organized a five-hour rally on May 16, 2020 where local residents could drop off food donations at the Shoreline School District's office parking lot and save a trip to Hopelink's distribution center in Kirkland.









Bruce, Julia, Ian, and Michael Prosser



He recruited his mother, Julia Prosser, to help coordinate the event. The event raised $235 and 3,125 pounds of food to support the community's housing insecure and low-income families.





“I am amazed at the amount of support we received,” said Mrs. Prosser. “Our high school students were up and ready to go at 7:00am on a Saturday. Can’t say that normally happens in my household!”









Volunteers pose for a group shot

PTA Council co-president, Silje Sodal, played a key role securing the location and providing a contact list of community groups willing to help. Sodal also served as the primary liaison between the food drive committee and the school district.

Special thanks go to the more than 35 volunteers from the Shoreline PTA Council, Shoreline School District, Shoreline Rotary, Shoreline Community Church and students from Shorecrest, Shorewood, and Sammamish high schools.





“I’m so thankful to everyone who volunteered and donated,” added Prosser. “It just goes to show anyone can make a difference if they want.”









Concerned about the rising number of local families struggling to put food on the table, Ian Prosser, a sophomore at Shorecrest High School and 17-year resident of Shoreline, decided he should step up.