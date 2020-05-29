President extends National Guard orders in states; Case updates May 28

National Guard will continue their work in the state

Photo courtesy National Guard



Thursday President Trump announced his intent to extend the Title 32 orders through mid-August.





The President’s current authority provides governors continued command of their National Guard forces, while being 100% federally funded under Title 32, enabling these states to use the additional resources to meet the missions necessary in the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.





Each state’s National Guard is still under the authority of the Governor and is working in concert with the Department of Defense. In the days ahead, FEMA will work with the Department of Defense and the states to extend validated mission assignments to carry out the President’s direction. More information here





Case updates

Another 358 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Washington, bringing the total number of cases to 20,764, including 1,106 deaths





United States

1,698,523 cases, 19,680 new

100,446 deaths, 1,415 new

Washington state

20,764 cases, 358 new

1,106 deaths

King county

7986 cases, 55 new

552 deaths, 3 new

Shoreline

371 cases

54 deaths

Lake Forest Park

31 cases

0 deaths









