President extends National Guard orders in states; Case updates May 28
Friday, May 29, 2020
|National Guard will continue their work in the state
Photo courtesy National Guard
Thursday President Trump announced his intent to extend the Title 32 orders through mid-August.
The President’s current authority provides governors continued command of their National Guard forces, while being 100% federally funded under Title 32, enabling these states to use the additional resources to meet the missions necessary in the whole-of-America COVID-19 response.
Each state’s National Guard is still under the authority of the Governor and is working in concert with the Department of Defense. In the days ahead, FEMA will work with the Department of Defense and the states to extend validated mission assignments to carry out the President’s direction. More information here.
Case updates
Another 358 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Washington, bringing the total number of cases to 20,764, including 1,106 deaths
United States
- 1,698,523 cases, 19,680 new
- 100,446 deaths, 1,415 new
Washington state
- 20,764 cases, 358 new
- 1,106 deaths
King county
- 7986 cases, 55 new
- 552 deaths, 3 new
Shoreline
- 371 cases
- 54 deaths
Lake Forest Park
- 31 cases
- 0 deaths
