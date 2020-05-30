Online Adult Programs via the King County Library System Week of June 1, 2020
King County Library System, (425) 462-9600 or (800) 462-9600 (in Washington State)
E-mail form (English): https://kcls.org/need-help/
E-mail form (Spanish): https://kcls.org/email-us-espanol/
Chat (English): https://kcls.org/using-the-library/chat/
Chat (Spanish): https://kcls.org/chat-espanol/
Arts Activities by Silver Kite
Weekdays
Description: For all ages.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Silver Kite Community Arts is offering online inter-generational workshops, talks, social hours and performances FREE for KCLS patrons. We hope that by offering these opportunities, we are providing stimulating creative engagement opportunities and social connection during this challenging time.
Classes for this week include:
*Introduction to Visual Journaling: Monday, June 1, 10:30am
*Watercolor Your World: Saturday, June 6, 10:30am
Register at silverkite.us/kcls.
You will see "GUEST AREA." Enter KCLS2020 for the password and choose your classes.
You will receive an email confirmation with a list of supplies and access instructions before the class.
Plaza Comunitaria-Tutorías para adultos/Tutoring for Adults
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5e94ef4f2b699a45005bc614
Mondays, 10am-1pm
Wednesdays, 5:30pm-8:30pm
Saturdays, 10am-1pm
Description: Mientras las bibliotecas están cerradas, llámenos para ver si podemos ayudarlo a comenzar sus estudios en línea.
Comunicate con Teresa, 425.369.3443, tlcid@kcls.org.
Clases gratuitas en español para adultos. Consigue tu certificado de primaria y secundaria de la SEP (Secretaria de Educación Pública de México). Programa individual para personas de cualquier nacionalidad.
Free drop-in tutoring for Spanish-speaking adults seeking to obtain their elementary and/or middle school official diploma from the SEP (Mexican Secretary of Public Education). This is an individualized program for people of all nationalities.
Talk Time
Mondays, 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM, https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec2ce58e2eee53a00a61433
Tuesdays, 1:00 – 2:00 PM, https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ecd47e1c7b4ad4500bb52fc
Description: Practice speaking English with other English language learners online!
Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world, while connecting from home!
Register with your email and we will send you the link to join the Zoom meeting.
One-to-One Tech Help
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb2e1246ac4a82400bc42a9
Mondays
Start Time: 2:00 PM
End Time: 4:00 PM
Description:
For teens and adults.
Get help with technology issues from the staff of the Redmond and Woodinville Libraries.
To start a conversation call 425.522.3228 or email dshaffer@kcls.org.
If you have questions about this service or want to make an appointment for another time, please email Dan at dshaffer@kcls.org
Small Business Counseling-Navigating COVID-19
Wednesdays
Session 1: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebb07818463404500b0b5fa
Session 2: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebb07c93a6fc12f007e1e04
Description: For adults.
One-on-one counseling with a SCORE mentor to help you with your startup or assist with your existing business including navigating COVID-19. SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) is a nonprofit organization supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Register online for a virtual one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone or computer.
A SCORE Counselor will email you about your meeting preferences.
Genealogy Help with Eastside Genealogical Society
Wednesdays
Session 1: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb507cf8463404500b09e25
Session 2: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb508673a6fc12f007e075d
Description: Are you just beginning your family history research? Or have you hit a wall in your research? Wherever your ancestors are from, volunteers from Eastside Genealogical Society are waiting to assist with genealogical research. You can arrange a virtual help appointment by registering here. You will be contacted via email with a weblink to enter your individual teleconference help session at least 1 hour before your session.
Please register at least 24 hours before the help session.
Construction Trade Training Information
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebc603097bfe62f00076783
Thursdays
Start Time: 2:00 PM
End Time: 3:00 PM
Description: For adults.
ANEW offers free training for anyone interested in getting into a career in construction, starting at $20-$30+/hour. Attend information sessions to learn more about programs and enroll.
Information sessions and enrollment in ANEW programs are now offered online!
Online information sessions can be joined from ANEW's events page: https://anewaop.org/events/
Pre-recorded sessions can also be viewed anytime from their events page.
For more information, contact simone@anewaop.org or call 425.390.7711.
Shoreline All-Ages Socially Distant Book Club!
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5e87e242ce133724002dfd69
Thursdays
Start Time: 6:00 PM
End Time: 8:00 PM
Description: Let's READ together (but maintain social distance)!
On Thursdays, 6-8pm, find a cozy place and READ!
Commit to reading for at least 30-45 minutes (but feel free to read the full two hours). Read a print book, eBook, whatever you like! Read on your own or as a family.
Feel connected thinking about all of the people reading with you at the same time from where ever they are.
When you are done reading for the night, send your book's title, author and a quotation from your favorite passage or one sentence that tells what you love about the book.
You can email me at lfield@kcls.org.
I'll compile an online list of all the things we read plus quotations to post on our library Bibliocommons site and then send it all out to you. You might even find your next great read!
Small Business Counseling-Navigating COVID-19
Fridays
Session 1: 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebb06c1318ab13a002084f2
Session 2: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebb07179170a12400d30ccf
Description: For adults.
One-on-one counseling with a SCORE mentor to help you with your startup or assist with your existing business including navigating COVID-19. SCORE (Service Corps of Retired Executives) is a nonprofit organization supported by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).
Register online for a virtual one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone or computer.
A SCORE Counselor will email you about your meeting preferences.
Answers to Questions About COVID-19 and Unemployment Benefits
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ea3566b9aad373a0089abc2
Date: Monday, June 1
Start Time: 12:00 PM
End Time: 1:00 PM
Description: The Unemployment Law Project will answer your questions about unemployment benefits and COVID-19.
You will need an email address.
Register here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_UIWGU66sSf2WDqCN9tC5QQ
After registering you will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the event.
We hope you enjoy! This event is not hosted by King County Library System and therefore may be updated, changed or canceled with little notice.
No Sew T-Shirt Upcycle Crafts
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec10d28d75f424500decc43
Date: Monday, June 1
Start Time: 1:00 PM
End Time: 1:00 PM
Description: Looking for a creative (but not too challenging) outlet? Got a couple of surplus t-shirts around the house? We’ve got just the thing for you. Join us in an online program where we will demonstrate 3 projects for you to make from those t-shirts, including a face mask, a versatile shopping bag, and a plant hanger. No sewing required. Materials needed: 3 plain old cotton t-shirts and a pair of good scissors.
This is not a children’s program, but is suitable for an adult/9+ child pair.
Please register and provide your email address. We'll use Zoom to meet. You will receive an email with a link to the session.
Email Registration will close 1 hour prior to program.
Questions about Medicare?
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec555ca97bfe62f00078ba9
Date: Monday, June 1
- Session 1: 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ea71f5496e8c6450060fe40
- Session 2: 2:00 PM – 3:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ea71f6396e8c6450060fe42
- Session 3: 3:00 PM – 4:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ea71f7396e8c6450060fe44
- Session 3: 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ea71f859aad373a0089b52f
The Statewide Health Insurance Benefits Advisors (SHIBA) is a free, unbiased and confidential counseling service of the Washington State Office of the Insurance Commissioners (OIC).
SHIBA's trained and impartial volunteers are available to assist consumers with their Medicare related questions.
Register online for a one-hour session that will be conducted over the phone.
LinkedIn for Beginners
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eab3d67d5498f2f00571dd0
Date: Monday, June 1
Start Time: 1:30 PM
End Time: 3:30 PM
Description: This webinar walks attendees through the process of setting up an account, creating a LinkedIn profile and the value of LinkedIn with TRAC Associates' Marvin Stern. Q & A to follow presentation.
Register before 12pm the day of the program. Check your email for the Zoom link one hour before the event.
KCLS is recording the webinar and may post it for later viewing.
Need more help?
Review detailed instructions on how to Join and Participate in a Webinar or visit https://kcls.zoom.us/ and click on Getting Started at the bottom of the page.
Quickly Build Your First Business Website
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec4169cc7b4ad4500bb2d61
Date: Monday, June 1
Start Time: 6:30 PM
End Time: 8:00 PM
Description: For adults.
In this workshop for first time business owners, digital strategist and small business consultant Michael J. Coffey will cover the basics needed for getting your website online quickly. Not only will you get an introduction to the important terms (like registrar, domain and host) but you will have a chance to sketch out the content of some key pages, get recommendations for reducing options to manageable levels and a list of resources.
These recommendations will get you set up online, but they will also prepare you for success with future design or programming changes, faster updates and more.
To register and for more information, visit Seattle Public Library's event page.
https://www.spl.org/programs-and-services/business/business-calendar?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D144810288
UW Entrepreneurial Law Clinic - Labor/Employment Law
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec4249c3a6fc12f007e4803
Date: Tuesday, June 2
Start Time: 4:00 PM
End Time: 6:00 PM
Description: For adults.
The UW School of Law Entrepreneurial Law Clinic, attorneys from Microsoft and Seattle Public Library will be hosting a free legal consultation session in the area of labor and employment law to answer questions from small business owners and nonprofits. If you have any questions related to recently created or expanded laws that were passed in light of COVID-19 and their implications for your small business or nonprofit, please sign up for a 20 minute consultation.
To register and for more information, visit Seattle Public Library's online event page.
https://www.spl.org/programs-and-services/business/business-calendar?trumbaEmbed=view%3Devent%26eventid%3D144854387
Connective Fibers
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eb2e00c6ac4a82400bc42a2
Date: Tuesday, June 2
Start Time: 6:00 PM
End Time: 7:00 PM
Description: Ages 10-adult.
Join a circle of creative fiber artists via Zoom, while working on your yarn projects. A volunteer will be available to answer any knitting or crochet questions you might have.
Please register. Check your email for the zoom link on the day of the event.
Creating in Difficult Times
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec6c9fac7b4ad4500bb3cff
Date: Wednesday, June 3
Start Time: 2:00 PM
End Time: 3:30 PM
Description: For tweens, teens and adult.
Join artist and writer Tina Hoggatt for an hour-long workshop on writing and illustration. Consider and explore ways we can begin or continue our creative life during this time of Coronavirus. Using examples from children’s book authors and illustrators, painters and nature, explore how to jump-start ideas, break projects down into achievable parts, and use reading, writing and drawing to sustain and inspire you. Time will be set aside for writing and drawing prompts, so bring a pencil or pen and paper. Q&A to follow. Resources for further exploration will be offered. We’ll reflect - and have fun!
Please register. A Zoom link and login instructions will be emailed to you 24 hours before the program.
Library Resources for Job Seekers
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec71fc997bfe62f000796e9
Date: Thursday, June 4
Start Time: 11:00 AM
End Time: 12:30 PM
Description: For adults.
Join librarians from Redmond and Woodinville as they demonstrate the top online library resources for job seekers, including Lynda.com, Reference USA, Access Video and others.
Please register by June 3 at 12pm. You will be emailed a Zoom link on the day of the event.
KCLS is recording the webinar and may post it for later viewing.
Exploring Pretrial Discovery
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eac8c896ac4a82400bc2a5a
Date: Thursday, June 4
Start Time: 6:30 PM
End Time: 8:00 PM
Description: For adults.
This advanced workshop is designed for those who have attended “Civil Lawsuits without Tears: The Basics of Representing Yourself in Court” or those who need more information about the process of pretrial discovery. In this workshop, participants will learn about: requesting information and documents from the other party and responding to requests, asking and answering interrogatories (written questions to the other party), the basics of depositions, and the court rules governing the discovery process.
By registering for this workshop, you agree to and acknowledge the following:
The King County Law Library and the SRL Workshop do not provide legal advice.
Attendance at the SRL Workshop does not create an attorney-client relationship between me and any of the staff or volunteers of the workshop.
SRL Workshop staff and volunteers are not available for hire as legal representatives.
Meditation, the Secret to a Peaceful Life
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eab0c8b96e8c64500610c93
Date: Thursday, June 4
Start Time: 7:00 PM
End Time: 8:30 PM
Description: Please join us for an online event featuring yogi Ajili Hodarri, Esq.
Many of us worry about the future or dwell upon the past. Our mind is constantly in turmoil.
Explore the healing power of meditation.
Meditation is a simple tool to help people reduce stress, positively transform our inner selves and impact our outer relationships.
Brought to you by the Redmond Library.
Please register. Space is limited to 15.
On the afternoon of June 4, you will receive a Zoom link to join the remote event
Learn to Bake Pumpkin Pasties
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ea1f7f39aad373a0089a40b
Date: Friday, June 5
Start Time: 1:00 PM
End Time: 2:00 PM
Description: All ages welcome.
Have you ever wondered how magical Pumpkin Pasties would be? Wonder no more as you are guided through an easy version of this culinary delight! An ingredient list will be provided a month before the program so that you can magically procure everything you will need to bake.
Note to our youngest witches and wizards: please make sure to have adult supervision because we will be using the muggle oven for our treats.
Register by 10am on Friday, June 5, to receive an email with a link to the secure Zoom meetup.
Unity Tile Zentangle Meditative Art Class
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ebb4b4ee2eee53a00a5fc52
Date: Saturday, June 6
Start Time: 11:00 AM
End Time: 12:30 PM
Description: All ages welcome.
Create a colorful Zentangle Unity Tile using words of hope and inspiration. Unity Tiles were designed by Jullie Allison, CZT and Romi Marks, CZT to bring people together in the spirit of creativity and support during these unforeseen times. We will use words, color and Zentangle designs to focus our mind, uplift our spirits and create community through this meditative practice. Templates are available for download below. Colored pencils and pens are encouraged to be used.
For the best learning experience, please have these supplies for the program:
- Unity Tile template (printable template will be provided to all participants), or blank 5-inch square paper - If you are planning on using colored pens later, please use the paper that works well with your pens.
- Black pen - Please avoid using a ballpoint pen. A pen with softer and smoother tip will help you to have better drawing experience.
- Black pencil - B or 2B
- Blending tool - tortillon, blending stump or Q-tips
- Colored pencils or pens - optional but encouraged
Sponsored by the Friends of the Mercer Island Library.
For more information about our instructor Tomomi and Zentangle, visit her webpage, Pebbles & Drops or Facebook @pebblesanddrops
Questions? Contact librarian, Vicki Heck, vaheck@kcls.org.
Please register before 10am on June 5. The Zoom link and Unity Tile template will be sent to you by email by 5pm, Friday, June 5.
Medicare Made Clear
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5ec4387d171b7a2400153645
Date: Saturday, June 6
Start Time: 11:00 AM
End Time: 12:00 PM
Description: This virtual workshop will give an overview of the different parts of Medicare (Parts A, B, C, D and supplements), what they cover and how they work. There will be a discussion of the different ways you can receive your benefits, including the pros and cons of each and approximate costs. We will also cover enrollment and eligibility guidelines. The goal of the meeting is to provide useful information that will put you in a better position to make an informed decision on your Medicare coverage.
The presenter, Jean Cormier, is an independent agent and is not connected with the Federal Medicare Program.
Brought to you by the Sammamish Library.
Please register,
https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_hdbaR521RgCZRBEqsYwXBw
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.
Making Two-Color Ribbon Leis
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5eab10236ac4a82400bc229b
Date: Saturday, June 6
Start Time: 1:00 PM
End Time: 2:30 PM
Description: A native of Oahu will show you how to make a festive two-color ribbon lei. This gorgeous lei is the perfect accessory to celebrate graduates, show support for a team or just for fun.
Supplies
- 3/8" (inch) width ribbons in two different colors (satin ribbon is easiest to work with)
- At least 5 yards (or 15 feet) of each ribbon color (plus more if you'd like to make the bow!)
- Scissors
- A lighter or matches
Sponsored by the King County Library Foundation.
Classes will use Zoom as a platform. You will be asked to mute themselves to accommodate Zoom’s limitations processing audio from multiple sources.
Registration required. The Zoom link will be sent to you by email.
Kokua (please) arrive online promptly at 1pm!
