Case updates May 24, 2020

Monday, May 25, 2020

Known cases by county


Another 243 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Washington, bringing the total number of cases to 19,828, including 1,061 deaths.

United States

  • 1,622,114 known cases, including 26,229 new cases
  • 97,049 deaths including 1,047 since yesterday
Washington state
  • 19,828 including 243 from yesterday
  • Hospitalizations 3,287
  • 1,061 deaths
King county
  • 7,819 up 55 from yesterday
  • 540 deaths, up 2 from yesterday
Shoreline
  • 369 known cases
  • 54 deaths
Lake Forest Park
  • 31 known cases
  • 0 deaths


