Case updates May 24, 2020
Monday, May 25, 2020
|Known cases by county
Another 243 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Washington, bringing the total number of cases to 19,828, including 1,061 deaths.
United States
- 1,622,114 known cases, including 26,229 new cases
- 97,049 deaths including 1,047 since yesterday
Washington state
- 19,828 including 243 from yesterday
- Hospitalizations 3,287
- 1,061 deaths
King county
- 7,819 up 55 from yesterday
- 540 deaths, up 2 from yesterday
Shoreline
- 369 known cases
- 54 deaths
Lake Forest Park
- 31 known cases
- 0 deaths
