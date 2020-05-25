Traffic: 3 car collision on NE 175th - 115mph on the freeway

Monday, May 25, 2020



Shoreline Fire reported a three car collision at NE 175th and 10th Ave NE around 5:30pm Sunday.

It's a signalized intersection with good visibility. Fire did not report injuries and cleared the scene quickly.



On Saturday morning before 9am, Trooper Dennis stopped a vehicle on northbound I-5 at 145th going 115mph! That's 55 over the speed limit. And the driver had no insurance and was violating the HOV lane.


