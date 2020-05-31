Signs of support

Sunday, May 31, 2020

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan


Story and photos by Cynthia Sheridan

Nancy Phillips, beloved North City piano teacher for the last 22 years, has led her students and other neighbor kids in creating “Signs of Support” which are prominently in view at her residence during the pandemic. 

Although weekly lessons are on hold, Nancy is well-supported by her students’ families as she is legally blind and doesn’t drive.

Her favorite Seattle memory is getting all dressed up to perform at the Moore Theater in the late forties, at the age of 17. 

She has also raised four daughters in the home where she still resides.



Posted by DKH at 1:32 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  