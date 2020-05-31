Photo by Cynthia Sheridan













Although weekly lessons are on hold, Nancy is well-supported by her students’ families as she is legally blind and doesn’t drive.





Her favorite Seattle memory is getting all dressed up to perform at the Moore Theater in the late forties, at the age of 17.





She has also raised four daughters in the home where she still resides.













Nancy Phillips, beloved North City piano teacher for the last 22 years, has led her students and other neighbor kids in creating “Signs of Support” which are prominently in view at her residence during the pandemic.