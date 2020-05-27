Shoreline Social Justice book group meets on Zoom June 7

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Shoreline Social Justice Book Group - The Best We Could Do by Thi Bui
Sunday. June 7, 2pm-3:30pm
Zoom Meeting

Session will discuss The Best We Could Do by Thi BuiRegister online to participate and a Zoom link will be sent to you a few days prior to the session.

The author describes her experiences as a young Vietnamese immigrant, highlighting her family's move from their war-torn home to the United States in graphic novel format.
"Exploring the anguish of immigration and the lasting effects that displacement has on a child and her family, Bui documents the story of her family's daring escape after the fall of South Vietnam in the 1970s, and the difficulties they faced building new lives for themselves."--Publisher description.

The Shoreline Social Justice Book (SSJB) group is a rich opportunity to meet neighbors and build community by reading and discussing books written from diverse perspectives.



