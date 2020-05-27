Progress on the new Einstein Middle School
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
|Aerial photography copyright Marc Weinberg
The remaining old Einstein can be seen in the upper left with the blue panels. The new school was constructed behind the old school.
Classes were still be held in the old buildings until the COVID-19 shutdown. It was originally planned that students would be moved into the new building at the beginning of the fall 2020 school year.
|Aerial photography copyright Marc Weinberg
The new school will house 6th -7th- 8th graders. There will be a protected central courtyard. Note the arrays of solar panels on the roof.
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
The buildings are being finished inside but the landscaping will be completed after the buildings are done. At this point it is estimated that everything, including landscaping will be done by December 2020.
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
From the front parking lot, the new buildings rise above the old walkway and building.
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
The new gym at Einstein Middle School.
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
