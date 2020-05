LFP Summer events like the Pet Pawrade

will not be held this year

Photo by John Wright









This was not an easy decision. Residents, the Mayor, City Council, and staff all look forward to these events. Keep your eyes open for other special opportunities with our partner organizations around LFP later this summer.









The City of Lake Forest Park regrets to announce the annual array of citywide summer celebrations and neighborhood events for the current 2020 summer will be cancelled this year in response to the current COVID-19 pandemic and health precautions regarding COVID-19 to assure the safety of the community.