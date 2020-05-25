Thank you Shoreline/LFP Community!





Thanks to our amazingly generous and caring community, the Rotary Gift Card Challenge has exceeded its goal and raised an incredible $30,672 to support students and families in need!



The 30-day challenge, ending May 15, 2020 was initiated with a $5,000 donation by Shoreline Rotary, as well as a $2,500 donation from Lake Forest Park Rotary and $1,000 from a Rotary District 5030 COVID-19 grant, for a total of $8,500 in Rotary support.





With contributions from over 100 generous individuals and organizations, the overall goal of $20,000 was easily met and exceeded!









The Rotary Gift Card Challenge encouraged donations through Embrace Shoreline Schools to purchase gift cards which were then distributed by school-based Family Advocates to students and families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.





The program, created by Shoreline PTA Council in partnership with Embrace Shoreline Schools and the school district, serves over 300 families, ensuring flexible spending support for needed items, such as paper goods, household items, gas and groceries.





Shoreline PTA Council is grateful for the longstanding and close partnership it has had with our local Rotary Clubs.





Through their individual and collective support, many district-wide programs are made possible, including our Back to School event , Holiday Baskets and our free clothing bank (The WORKS).





Thank you, Rotary Clubs of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park – and thank you to our generous community!





--Shoreline PTA Council







