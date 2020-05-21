2020 Back to School Event - helping a thousand children get ready for school

Thursday, May 21, 2020


The Shoreline Back to School Consortium is excited to hold its 19th annual Back To School (BTS) Event to support a successful start to the school year for our K-12 students.
Each year the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park (LFP) community comes together by donating backpacks, school supplies, clothes, and hygiene products for this event and plans to serve over 1,000 students!

  • Please Note: This year’s event will be different due to COVID-19. To ensure the health and safety of BTS event attendees and volunteers, changes are being made to follow state and district level guidelines. Please make note of the changes included below.

Event Information:

Where: (NEW LOCATION) Meridian Park Elementary, 17077 Meridian Ave N

When: Saturday, August 22 from 12:30pm - 4:00pm

Who: Students who attend Shoreline School District schools and students that live in the Shoreline School District boundaries.

IMPORTANT: This year, parents and guardians are requested to send only one representative per family; please leave children at home.

What will be provided: One family representative will be able to pick up a backpack, school supplies, hygiene items, socks, and underwear for each student in Pre-K - 12th grade. 

This year, we are sorry that we will not be able to hold the resource fair (including lunch) or provide haircuts.

To Register for the BTS Event: To attend the August 22nd event and receive supplies, visit the BTS website, or call The WORKS information line at 206-393-4916 and leave a message. School Family Advocates can assist with registration, too. 

Each backpack is filled with grade appropriate school supplies


To Support the BTS Event: There are many ways to support this event and our students:

  • Donate Critical Items: This year’s most needed school supplies are: Large backpacks, composition notebooks, earbuds, pointed and blunt tip scissors, fine line color markers, and scientific calculators. A full list of items can be found HERE  In July, drop off donated items:

  • Volunteer: Opportunities to volunteer prior to or on the day of the event will be posted on the Back to School Consortium website: http://www.btsconsortium.org/ or feel free to leave a message on The WORKS information line, 206-393-4916.
For more information or if you have questions, visit the BTS website

THANK YOU to our Back to School Consortium Members: 
  • The Center for Human Services; 
  • City of Shoreline; 
  • Dale Turner Family YMCA; 
  • Hopelink; 
  • Ronald United Methodist Church; 
  • The Salvation Army; 
  • Shoreline Community Care; 
  • Shoreline School District; 
  • Rotary of Lake Forest Park;
  • The WORKS of Shoreline PTA Council. 
  • The Shoreline Breakfast Rotary participated for many years.


Posted by DKH at 2:47 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  