2020 Back to School Event - helping a thousand children get ready for school
Thursday, May 21, 2020
The Shoreline Back to School Consortium is excited to hold its 19th annual Back To School (BTS) Event to support a successful start to the school year for our K-12 students.
Each year the Shoreline/Lake Forest Park (LFP) community comes together by donating backpacks, school supplies, clothes, and hygiene products for this event and plans to serve over 1,000 students!
Event Information:
Where: (NEW LOCATION) Meridian Park Elementary, 17077 Meridian Ave N
When: Saturday, August 22 from 12:30pm - 4:00pm
Who: Students who attend Shoreline School District schools and students that live in the Shoreline School District boundaries.
IMPORTANT: This year, parents and guardians are requested to send only one representative per family; please leave children at home.
What will be provided: One family representative will be able to pick up a backpack, school supplies, hygiene items, socks, and underwear for each student in Pre-K - 12th grade.
- Please Note: This year’s event will be different due to COVID-19. To ensure the health and safety of BTS event attendees and volunteers, changes are being made to follow state and district level guidelines. Please make note of the changes included below.
This year, we are sorry that we will not be able to hold the resource fair (including lunch) or provide haircuts.
To Register for the BTS Event: To attend the August 22nd event and receive supplies, visit the BTS website, or call The WORKS information line at 206-393-4916 and leave a message. School Family Advocates can assist with registration, too.
|Each backpack is filled with grade appropriate school supplies
To Support the BTS Event: There are many ways to support this event and our students:
- Donate Money: To make a financial donation, visit http://btsconsortium.org/donate.html and look for the “Donate Now” button.
- Donate Critical Items: This year’s most needed school supplies are: Large backpacks, composition notebooks, earbuds, pointed and blunt tip scissors, fine line color markers, and scientific calculators. A full list of items can be found HERE In July, drop off donated items:
- On July 25 from 9:00am - 2:00pm, drop off at The WORKS, 18560 1st Ave. NE, Shoreline
- Drop off anytime in July at the Center for Human Services, 17018 15th Ave. NE, Shoreline.
- Drop Box Locations: We hope to have other drop box locations beginning in July, depending on COVID-19 restrictions. Drop box sites include: The Dale Turner Family YMCA, Spartan Gym, Third Place Books and all the Shoreline and LFP Starbucks. Look for the boxes with the yellow school bus logo.
- Volunteer: Opportunities to volunteer prior to or on the day of the event will be posted on the Back to School Consortium website: http://www.btsconsortium.org/ or feel free to leave a message on The WORKS information line, 206-393-4916.
THANK YOU to our Back to School Consortium Members:
- The Center for Human Services;
- City of Shoreline;
- Dale Turner Family YMCA;
- Hopelink;
- Ronald United Methodist Church;
- The Salvation Army;
- Shoreline Community Care;
- Shoreline School District;
- Rotary of Lake Forest Park;
- The WORKS of Shoreline PTA Council.
- The Shoreline Breakfast Rotary participated for many years.
