I-5 downtown blocked by protesters and police Saturday afternoon
Saturday, May 30, 2020
5pm Saturday, May 30, 2020.
I-5 is blocked both directions in downtown Seattle by protesters and the police action to clear them.
The state patrol is closing I-5 through Seattle.
Trooper Rick Johnson asks "Please do NOT call 911 to advise of protestors on the freeway.
@wastatepatrol is fully aware and is addressing the situation.
- WB 90 is diverted to SB I-5.
- NB I-5 is diverted to EB 90.
- SB I-5 diverted to EB 520.
- WB 520 is diverted to NB I-5.
- Avoid the area!
Seattle has multiple fires and vandalism. Local TV stations are on scene.
Mayor Durkan has issued a 5pm curfew.
It's raining, getting dark, and a new thunderstorm is predicted. (See weather forecast)
