I-5 downtown blocked by protesters and police Saturday afternoon

Saturday, May 30, 2020







5pm Saturday, May 30, 2020.

I-5 is blocked both directions in downtown Seattle by protesters and the police action to clear them.

The state patrol is closing I-5 through Seattle.

Trooper Rick Johnson asks "Please do NOT call 911 to advise of protestors on the freeway.
@wastatepatrol is fully aware and is addressing the situation.

  • WB 90 is diverted to SB I-5. 
  • NB I-5 is diverted to EB 90. 
  • SB I-5 diverted to EB 520.
  • WB 520 is diverted to NB I-5.  
  • Avoid the area!


Seattle has multiple fires and vandalism. Local TV stations are on scene.

Mayor Durkan has issued a 5pm curfew.

It's raining, getting dark, and a new thunderstorm is predicted. (See weather forecast)






