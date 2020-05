Case updates May 29, 2020

Cases in Washington state by sex and age group

United States

1,719,827 cases with 21,304 new

101,711 deaths with 1,265 new

Washington state

21,071 cases

3,455 hospitalizations

1,111 deaths

King county

8006 cases

534 deaths

Shoreline

371 cases

54 deaths

Lake Forest Park

31 cases

0 deaths













Another 307 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Washington, bringing the total number of cases to 21,071, including 1,111 deaths.As of May 28, Washington state is reporting four cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19. Benton Franklin Health District and Yakima Health District each announced one case yesterday, adding to two cases announced by DOH last week.