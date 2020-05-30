Case updates May 29, 2020
Saturday, May 30, 2020
|Cases in Washington state by sex and age group
Washington State Department of Health
As of May 28, Washington state is reporting four cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) associated with COVID-19. Benton Franklin Health District and Yakima Health District each announced one case yesterday, adding to two cases announced by DOH last week.
Case updates
United States
- 1,719,827 cases with 21,304 new
- 101,711 deaths with 1,265 new
Washington state
- 21,071 cases
- 3,455 hospitalizations
- 1,111 deaths
King county
- 8006 cases
- 534 deaths
Shoreline
- 371 cases
- 54 deaths
Lake Forest Park
- 31 cases
- 0 deaths
