On and off ramps east of I-5 at 205th will be closed at night for construction
Monday, May 25, 2020
Both the on and off ramps will be closed while this work is being done. This work is weather-dependent and may need to be rescheduled.
The contractor will be doing preparatory work for a temporary signal at SR104 and work for columns from exit 177 to Mountlake Terrace.
Work will potentially include mobilization/demobilization, electrical work, striping, earthwork, drilling, concrete forming and trucking and related activities.
Planned schedule:
Thursday, May 28, through Saturday, June 13.
Monday – Friday 10pm to 7am
Weekends 10pm – 9am
Closure/detours:
Sunday, May 31 – Saturday, June 13,
Sundays, 8pm – Fridays 4am
This work will be done at night only.
After-hours construction hotline: 888-298-2395
0 comments:
Post a Comment