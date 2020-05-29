HistoryLink wants your stories about Coronavirus

Friday, May 29, 2020

This Week on HistoryLink: Coronavirus Week 19 

In week 19 of the coronavirus pandemic, Washington continues to gradually open up as Governor Inslee and his team assess how the counties should proceed. This week, half of the counties were allowed to enter Phase 2, while the remainder continued to monitor infection rates.

HistoryLink is documenting the impact of the pandemic in several ways. We have posted a number of articles about the key events so far:

We aren't waiting for this to be history! We want to hear your stories for our Coronavirus Archive Project. 

Our People's Histories are a rich collection of first-person accounts, and we would like to add your experiences in this pandemic so future generations can turn to HistoryLink to learn what happened. 

Visit our Coronavirus Archive Project page to share your story.



