Photo by Lee Lageschulte









Hot weather and an extremely low tide brought out hundreds to the long expanse of beach along the Edmonds Bowl.Waders, swimmers, dog walkers, hikers, and sunbathers, dressed in everything from swim trunks to backpacks and hiking boots lined the beach.Everyone maintained appropriate physical space. Views included a snowcapped mountain, ferries, possibly some marine life under the dock, and lots of people.