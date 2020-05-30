Rod Dembowski and The EastWest Food Rescue

Rod and Kenmore Mayor David Baker on last Friday’s EastWest Food Rescue trip to Othello

George knew so many of his neighbors in King County were struggling and could use help, so he alerted community members and within days EastWest Food Rescue came together to save produce and deliver it to those in need.





In less than a month since its inception, the EastWest Food Rescue has saved and delivered over 300 tons of produce, serving 70 thousand households in need.



Last Friday I joined a crew of volunteers, including Kenmore Mayor David Baker and Woodinville Mayor Elaine Cook, on the now weekly food rescue mission to Othello. The convoy included three trucks from King County, and trucks from private businesses as well.





Volunteers bagging potatoes

It was a spirit-lifting day of volunteering and I enjoyed the opportunity to drive 10,000 pounds of beautiful Washington red onions from Othello back to King County. We topped off supplies at the Northshore senior center that day.

The previous week, Dembowski personally delivered 600 pounds of onions and potatoes to the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center





In late April, Bothell community member George Ahearn learned that farmers in his Eastern Washington hometown of Othello were prepared to destroy crops that they were unable to distribute because of the pandemic.