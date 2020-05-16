Dembowski delivers potatoes and onions to the Senior Center
Saturday, May 16, 2020
|County Councilmember Rod Dembowski and Senior Center
Director Theresa LaCroix with potatoes and onions
Photo courtesy Senior Center
King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski delivered 600 lbs of potatoes and onions to the Shoreline - Lake Forest Park Senior Center through the USDA Program coordinated with Frog Farmer in Woodinville.
Center Executive Director Theresa LaCroix says "This helps keep our Community Dining program going to feed seniors staying home and staying safe!"
The Senior Center is currently preparing, packing, and delivering hot meals on a daily basis and weekly bags of groceries with breakfast meals and staples for shut-in seniors.
