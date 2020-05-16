Jobs: City of Shoreline

City of Shoreline





DEFINITIONProvide technical assistance, expertise and implementation of programs to assure City compliance with National Pollution Discharge Elimination Systems (NPDES) permits, including the current Western Washington Phase II Municipal Stormwater Permit requirements, and implementation of the City's Stormwater Management Program (SWMP) Plan.DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICSThis is the advanced journey level class within the Surface Water Program Specialist series. Positions at this level are distinguished from other classes within the series by the level of responsibility assumed, greater independence of work performed, and the complexity of duties assigned. Employees within this class perform the most difficult and responsible types of duties assigned to classes within the series including responsibility for NPDES Permit compliance and reporting.