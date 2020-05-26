Webinar for first time voters Friday





The webinar will be held from 10:00-11:00am, Friday, May 29, 2020 via Zoom at



Why register to vote? If you’re not registered, you can’t vote! Young people and people of color have lower rates of registration than the national average. This means other people are making decisions for you. Exercise your right and get your voice heard on the issues that matter most.



Who can register for the webinar? The webinar is free and open to the public.



Who can register to vote in Washington? Any US citizen over 16 years old can register to vote. Young voters between 16 and 17 are placed in a pending status until they turn 18 when they are automatically registered to vote. In order to register online you must have either a Washington State ID, driver’s license, or a driver’s permit.



Who is eligible to vote in Washington? To be eligible to vote in Washington you must be a citizen of the US, lived in Washington at least 30 days before the election, be at least 18 years old, and not disqualified due to a court order.





If you think the next national election is important and you are not registered, the webinar, is for you.Presented by the League of Women Voters and hosted by the Associated Student Government of Shoreline Community College, the free webinar will walk participants through Washington’s online voter registration process.