Wisdom and advice from Wabbit Tails

I wuv a wabbit

A cwazy cwazy wabbit

Hop hop little bunny

Widdle wabbit I wuv you!

Wayne Pridemore and his backyard bunny dispense wisdom and advice.However, Wayne says "More and more each day I find myself being Elmer Fudd. What's up Doc?"All I can come up with is Spike Jones. If you don't know who he is, don't bother looking him up. I wish I could get his voice out of my head.--Diane Hettrick