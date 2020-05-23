Wisdom and advice from Wabbit Tails
Saturday, May 23, 2020
Wayne Pridemore and his backyard bunny dispense wisdom and advice.
However, Wayne says "More and more each day I find myself being Elmer Fudd. What's up Doc?"
All I can come up with is Spike Jones. If you don't know who he is, don't bother looking him up. I wish I could get his voice out of my head.
I wuv a wabbit
A cwazy cwazy wabbit
Hop hop little bunny
Hop hop little bunny
Widdle wabbit I wuv you!
--Diane Hettrick
