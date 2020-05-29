Upgrade your education or career – online – at Shoreline Community College
Friday, May 29, 2020
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Make the most of your time at home this summer or fall with affordable, flexible, and quality classes at Shoreline Community College, a leader in online learning since 1998.
While the physical campus may be quiet, the College is operating remotely and classes are online.
With new classes beginning June 29 and September 23, Shoreline offers many programs for all stages of life, from the comfort of home:
Find Funding and Technology Support
The College provides multiple funding options to help students pay for school and stay in school. They also offer a laptop check-out program for enrolled students as well as training and support to prepare you for success in online courses.
Connect with Shoreline’s Remote Campus
The campus is operating remotely and all services (such as Advising, Financial Aid, Tutoring) are available to you via phone, email, and video appointments.
Learn more and get started today at www.shoreline.edu/programs.
- Summer Classes that Transfer - Get ahead on degree requirements with affordable classes that easily transfer to any college or university.
- Career Retraining - If you’re unemployed, underemployed, or low-income, you may qualify for free tuition to prepare for a new career.
- High School Dual Credits - 11th and 12th graders can save money and time earning high school and college credits together, tuition-free.
- ESL and College Readiness – Build basic skills in math and English, earn a high school diploma or GED, or improve your English-speaking skills.
- Continuing Education – Explore new interests with an array of non-credit classes.
