Spray plane will be back Tuesday

Sunday, May 24, 2020

Photo by Wayne Pridemore

The Washington State Department of Agriculture has scheduled the third gypsy moth treatment for Woodway and Boulevard Bluffs Tuesday, May 26.

Treatments will begin as early as 8am, weather permitting. However, because of our cloudy morning weather, the previous two treatments didn't start until around 10am. It takes about 40 minutes to complete the spraying in the town of Woodway, just north of Richmond Beach.

Expect low flying aircraft. On the second spraying, the cloud cover forced the pilot to fly low. The set up runs over Innis Arden and Richmond Beach startled residents who were not aware of the spraying. (Tell your neighbors!)

More information about gypsy moth treatments, including maps, can be found HERE

Questions? Call the WSDA Gypsy Moth Hotline at 1-800-443-6684 or email  gypsymoth@agr.wa.gov

Gypsy moth caterpillars are voracious eaters. In 2017, gypsy moth caterpillars defoliated one-third of the entire state of Massachusetts.



