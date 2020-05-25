Memorial Day 2020

Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces. The holiday is observed on the last Monday of May.

Many people visit cemeteries and memorials on Memorial Day to honor and mourn those who died while serving in the U.S. Military. Many volunteers place an American flag on graves of military personnel in national cemeteries.

Two other days celebrate those who have served or are serving in the U.S. military: Veterans Day, which honors those who have served in the United States Armed Forces; and Armed Forces Day, an unofficial U.S. holiday (earlier in May) for honoring those currently serving in the armed forces.

--Wikipedia (edited)



