North City Tech Meetup: Get Plugged in with an Electric Car

Sunday, May 24, 2020
|Mark Schiller
Presented by Mark Schiller on Monday, June 1, 2020, 7-9pm. Free and open to everyone
Online Zoom Meeting link
Meeting ID: 862 7573 0875
Password: 067493
Get Plugged in with an Electric Car
Join the thousands of people saving money and having fun driving an electric car.
We’ll cover how they work, how and where to charge them, costs of ownership, what’s available, incentives to purchase, and generally what to consider when getting plugged in.
Mark Schiller is a former vice-president of the Seattle Electric Vehicle Association and a big believer in the many, many benefits of EVs be they cars, motorcycles, airplanes, bicycles, or kids toys. EVs are the future of transportation.
Mark is a graduate of the US Air Force Academy, AF Institute of Technology, and Stanford University. He has 30+ years in IT as a developer and project manager. He has owned a Nissan Leaf since 2013 and put solar panels on his house in 2012. He’s worked for the City of Seattle for the past 15 years as an IT project manager. He has been researching EVs, building codes, charging, over the past 8-9 years.
More information about the Seattle Electric Vehicle Association HERE
The North City Tech Meetup is a free meetup, usually the first Monday of each month. For the time being all North City Tech Meetups will be online using Zoom.
Visit the Meetup.com page for each month’s topic.
Next Event: July 6, “Pick a Peck of Points” Glenn Fleishman will be discussing typesetting, fonts, both historical and modern and practical uses for computer users.
