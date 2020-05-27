Case updates May 26

Wednesday, May 27, 2020

Cases, hospitalizations, deaths by county
Washington state Dept of Health

Gov. Jay Inslee issued guidance further clarifying outdoor recreation requirements in Phase 1 and Phase 2. King county is in Phase 1.

Through the Washington "Safe Start" plan, more businesses and activities will re-open in phases, with adequate safety and health standards in place. Each phase will be at least three weeks.

Additionally, counties with less than 10 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day span can apply for a variance to move to Phase 2 of “Safe Start” before other parts of the state. County variance applications will be approved or denied by the secretary of the Department of Health. Twenty-one counties have received the variance.

Guidance documents:

Case updates as of May 26, 2020

United States
  • 1,662,414 cases
  • 98,261 deaths
Washington state
  • 20,181 cases
  • 3,338 hospitalizations
  • 1,078 deaths
King county
  • 7,896 cases
  • 544 deaths
Shoreline
  • 372 cases
  • 54 deaths
Lake Forest Park
  • 31 cases
  • 0 deaths


