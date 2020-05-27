Case updates May 26
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Washington state Dept of Health
Through the Washington "Safe Start" plan, more businesses and activities will re-open in phases, with adequate safety and health standards in place. Each phase will be at least three weeks.
Additionally, counties with less than 10 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day span can apply for a variance to move to Phase 2 of “Safe Start” before other parts of the state. County variance applications will be approved or denied by the secretary of the Department of Health. Twenty-one counties have received the variance.
Guidance documents:
- Memo: Outdoor Recreation, Phase 1 Clarifications and Phase 2 Requirements
- Outdoor Recreation Phase 1 Clarifications and Phase 2 – Update No. 2 COVID-19 Requirements
- Full list of guidance for all current businesses.
Case updates as of May 26, 2020
United States
- 1,662,414 cases
- 98,261 deaths
Washington state
- 20,181 cases
- 3,338 hospitalizations
- 1,078 deaths
King county
- 7,896 cases
- 544 deaths
Shoreline
- 372 cases
- 54 deaths
Lake Forest Park
- 31 cases
- 0 deaths
