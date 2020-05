Case updates May 26

Cases, hospitalizations, deaths by county

Case updates as of May 26, 2020





United States

1,662,414 cases

98,261 deaths Washington state

20,181 cases

3,338 hospitalizations

1,078 deaths King county

7,896 cases

544 deaths Shoreline

372 cases

54 deaths

Lake Forest Park

31 cases

0 deaths









Gov. Jay Inslee issued guidance further clarifying outdoor recreation requirements in Phase 1 and Phase 2. King county is in Phase 1.Through the Washington " Safe Start " plan, more businesses and activities will re-open in phases, with adequate safety and health standards in place. Each phase will be at least three weeks.Additionally, counties with less than 10 new cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents over a 14-day span can apply for a variance to move to Phase 2 of “Safe Start” before other parts of the state. County variance applications will be approved or denied by the secretary of the Department of Health. Twenty-one counties have received the variance.Guidance documents: