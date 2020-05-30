2020 RBCA Marge Unruh Awards

Mark Anderson of Tradewinds Capital Management

Tom Petersen is once again the recipient of this award for all the generosity, enthusiasm, knowledge, and talent he shares with the Richmond Beach Community and RBCA. Most recently we want to acknowledge all his time and effort with the historic street sign installation project, funded by the RBCA. Petersen is a stellar RBCA board member and community advocate.





Mark Anderson of Tradewinds Capital Management has supported his RB community in many ways. He graciously provided free professional consultation to the RBCA, sponsored events, served on the board and volunteered along with his family at annual events. Additionally, he is a World Concern board member, a supporter of the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation and the Shoreline Community College Foundation, and is a member of the Shoreline Rotary.









Diane Hettrick, editor of the Shoreline Area News is well-known and appreciated for her contributions to this online publication since 2009. Because of her volunteer work, our Richmond Beach Community events and concerns have received special attention. She is also the recipient of the Shoreline Community College Foundation's Distinguished Service Award, the PTA's Outstanding Service Award, Third Place Commons' Friends of the Community Award, and was a nominee for the NUHSA Human Services' Champion of the Year. She is an Echo Lake Neighborhood Association board member.

2020 RBCA Marge Unruh AwardsBy Anina Coder SillAwards Committee ChairThe 2020 Marge Unruh Community Service Award will be awarded to Tom Petersen, Mark Anderson and Diane Hettrick this year. The three winners will be presented with an honorary plaque when the RBCA resumes in-person meetings (most likely in the fall.)