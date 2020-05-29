WeatherWatcher: June Gloom on the way, very slight chance of thunderstorms

Clouds over the Puget Sound September 16, 2019.

For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com

















We have one more day of warm dry weather before the return of a more seasonable pattern arrives. Friday should be a partly sunny day with a lot of high clouds in the area. We will likely top out in the mid to upper 70's, pretty close to what we saw on Thursday.Saturday morning the weather pattern changes, with a cool down and rain showers moving in. There has been some uncertainty in the transition. If the cool down is rapid enough, there is a slight chance that we could see a thunderstorm or two move through the area. High temperatures on Saturday are expected to stay in the 60's with lows near 50°F or the upper 40's.Saturday night could see another type of weather we haven't seen in a while, wind. Though I think most of the wind action will likely be south of downtown Seattle, we are expecting winds as strong as 30mph Saturday night or early Sunday morning.Sunday morning and afternoon more rain is expected, but it should start to taper off by the later afternoon hours on Sunday, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 60's.Monday morning through Tuesday morning skies will break off to partly cloudy with dry weather, continuing the trend of upper 60's for a high temperature and lows in the upper 40's to near 50°F.Tuesday afternoon through the end of the week the chance of showers returns with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures might increase a little to the lower 70's for highs.seems to be trending to the typical June-like weather of partly to mostly cloudy skies with the chance of showers into the middle of the month. There are some indications we could enter a drier pattern in the second half of the month, but it's far too early to be certain.