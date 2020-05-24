LFP Police and Fire conduct two drive-by birthdays
Sunday, May 24, 2020
|Birthday caravan led by police vehicle
Photo courtesy LFP Police
|He'll never forget this birthday!
Photo courtesy LFP Police
Since the young ones couldn't have birthday parties, police and fire brought the party to them.
Family and friends lined up in a caravan behind a vehicle with lights and a siren and drove slowly by the home of the birthday honoree.
One grateful mom said
"Thank you for helping make his birthday so special!
"He was so surprised and had a gigantic smile all day.
"Thank you for all you do for our amazing LFP community. We appreciate you!!"
