LFP Police and Fire conduct two drive-by birthdays

Sunday, May 24, 2020

Birthday caravan led by police vehicle
Photo courtesy LFP Police


This last week, Lake Forest Park police officers and firefighters conducted two different lights and siren caravans through the neighborhood to help some young citizens celebrate their birthdays.

He'll never forget this birthday!
Photo courtesy LFP Police

Since the young ones couldn't have birthday parties, police and fire brought the party to them.

Family and friends lined up in a caravan behind a vehicle with lights and a siren and drove slowly by the home of the birthday honoree.

One grateful mom said 

"Thank you for helping make his birthday so special! 
"He was so surprised and had a gigantic smile all day. 
"Thank you for all you do for our amazing LFP community. We appreciate you!!"

