Shoreline Fire training in building donated by Irons Brothers Construction

Fire engine will be on 15th NE again for training

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

Irons Brothers Construction is partnering with the Shoreline Fire Department to allow them to conduct field-training operations at one of IronsBC's Shoreline job sites.









Expect to see a lot of fire vehicles in the neighborhood.



IronsBC said they were pleased to be able to help. "IronsBC is committed to enriching lives in our community thru caring and craftsmanship."







The building is due to be demolished, so Irons Brothers donated the use of it to Shoreline fire.