Shoreline Fire training in building donated by Irons Brothers Construction

Friday, May 29, 2020

Fire engine will be on 15th NE again for training
Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Irons Brothers Construction is partnering with the Shoreline Fire Department to allow them to conduct field-training operations at one of IronsBC's Shoreline job sites.

The building is due to be demolished, so Irons Brothers donated the use of it to Shoreline fire.

The building, in the 1500 block of NE 170th, will be used for the next week for firefighters to run training drills on search, forced entry, ventilation and more.

Expect to see a lot of fire vehicles in the neighborhood.

IronsBC said they were pleased to be able to help. "IronsBC is committed to enriching lives in our community thru caring and craftsmanship."



